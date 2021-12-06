Barclays Reiterates €9.80 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.57 ($14.28).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.30 ($10.57) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.05.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

