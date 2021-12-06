Barclays Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $38.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

