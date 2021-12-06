Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 260.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 240.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 334,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,638. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

