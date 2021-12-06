Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$162.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.24.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,110. The stock has a market cap of C$89.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$141.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

