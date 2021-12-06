Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,650 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

EPAC opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

