Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:EVA opened at $69.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

