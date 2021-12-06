Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG opened at $159.26 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45.

