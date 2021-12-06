Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.66 Million Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Alector worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alector by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

