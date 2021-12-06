Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

