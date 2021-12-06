Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,981 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.62% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

BSMN opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

