Bank of America Corp DE Buys 14,814 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

