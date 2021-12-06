Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,367. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

