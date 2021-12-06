Banco Santander Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.70 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:BMA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $903.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

