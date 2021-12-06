Banco Santander Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.70 target price on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.
NYSE:BMA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $903.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
