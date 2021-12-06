AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $35.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.96 million. AXT posted sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $134.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $343.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

