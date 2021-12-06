Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

AXLA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

