Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

