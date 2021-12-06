Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter.

PFM opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

