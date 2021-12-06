Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

