Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

