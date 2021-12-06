Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 743,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 204,386 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

