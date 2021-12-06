Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

