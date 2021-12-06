Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $3,646,404.32 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.89 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.