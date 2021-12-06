Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $168,551.82 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average of $209.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

