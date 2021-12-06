Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 41,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 848,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Autohome by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

