Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Head to Head Contrast

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.58 -$144.58 million ($0.86) -7.65

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 1 12 0 2.92

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 96.24%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Hudbay Minerals -16.19% 0.68% 0.24%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

