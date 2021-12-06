AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.28. 59,079,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,249,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

