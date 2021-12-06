Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,253 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.94% of AxoGen worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AxoGen by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.78.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

