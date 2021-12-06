Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,001 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $199.23 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

