Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Atkore worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $108.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

