Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 81,899 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 667,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

