Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1,410.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.