Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDQ opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.