Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.13 ($8.01).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.28 ($5.93). 3,307,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.