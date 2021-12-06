Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $217.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

