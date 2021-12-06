Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.26 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.