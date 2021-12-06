Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,543 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.