Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 255 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

