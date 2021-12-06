Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $45.14.

