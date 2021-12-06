Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,236 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

