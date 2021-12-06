Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $305,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTTR stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

