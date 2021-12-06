Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.