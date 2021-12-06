Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.40 million to $530.00 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 243,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $3,551,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

