Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.86

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 15621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.