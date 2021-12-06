ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.22 ($45.71).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.