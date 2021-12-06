ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.22 ($45.71).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

