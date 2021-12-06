APYSwap (APYS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $306,852.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $306,852.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

