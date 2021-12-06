Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CFO Purchases $101,700.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. 275,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

