Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CFO Purchases $101,700.00 in Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of APTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. 275,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
