Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stake Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 79.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 593,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 70.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

