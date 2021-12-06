Applied Capital LLC Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. 23,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.