Applied Capital LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.