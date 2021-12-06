Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

